New monument at Arlington National Cemetery honors women in military

iStock/Ed-Ni-PhotoBY: JULIA JACOBO, ABC News

(ARLINGTON, Virginia) — A new monument honoring all military servicewomen has been unveiled at Arlington National Cemetery.

The life-size bronze sculpture, titled “The Pledge,” shows a woman in full combat uniform bonding with a service dog.

“‘The Pledge’ captures a brief private moment of mutual respect and love, with duty calling,” the description of the statute on the website of sculptor Susan Bahary reads. “They pledge to support each other, doing the best they can to accomplish their important mission and stay safe.”

The monument, commissioned by the U.S. War Dogs Association, was unveiled on Saturday and is available for public viewing starting Sunday in an open house event. It is located at the Women In Military Service For America Memorial at the entrance of the cemetery.

“The Pledge honors the commitment of our brave servicewomen in all the jobs they do,” Bahary wrote.

Tickets to view the sculpture are free, but space is limited due to COVID-19.

