New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory parade held in Boston

Posted On 06 Feb 2019
Billie Weiss/Getty Images(BOSTON) — Throngs of New England Patriots fans descended on Boston Tuesday to celebrate the team’s latest Super Bowl win.

The team rode through the city’s streets on World War II-era duck boats, keeping with tradition, as hordes of screaming fans waved to their favorite players.

Quarterback Tom Brady’s children hung onto the Vince Lombardi Trophy as their boat toured some of the most iconic parts of the city.

Jersey-clad fans cheered as confetti rained down, making it clear that they’d never tire of being champions.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Sunday’s game. Brady has now won more Super Bowls than any other NFL player and head coach Bill Belichick is the oldest coach to win an NFL championship at 66. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was named the game’s MVP.

Players appeared ecstatic as they greeted their loyal fans after a grueling season.

The crowds were greeted with unseasonably warm temperatures as they celebrate the Patriots’ sixth NFL championship.

