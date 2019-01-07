U.S. NEWS Nevada inmate whose execution was called off found dead https://linewsradio.com/nevada-inmate-whose-execution-was-called-off-found-dead/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

txking/iStock(ELY, Nev.) — A Nevada death-row inmate who fought to speed up his own execution died of an apparent suicide over the weekend, authorities said.

Scott Raymond Dozier, 48, was found dead in his cell at Ely State Prison in White Pine County, Nevada, on Saturday after he apparently hung himself, according to the state’s department of corrections.

Dozier, who was sentenced to death for first-degree murder in 2007, gained national notoriety earlier this year when he gave up on his appeal and sought to expedite his execution.

His execution was rescheduled twice, and eventually canceled, amid court debates over the state’s use of certain capital punishment drugs.

Dozier had said repeatedly that he wanted to die rather than live the rest of his life in prison.

Nevada’s Department of Corrections website listed Dozier as deceased, but it did not list details about his death.

In an interview last August, a month after a judge stopped his execution near the final hour, Dozier said: “Just get it done, just do it effectively and stop fighting about it.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.