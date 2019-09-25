BREAKING NEWS

Nets say Kyrie Irving diagnosed with facial fracture, day-to-day

Posted On 25 Sep 2019
Photo by Melissa Rawlins / ESPN Images(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) — Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving suffered a facial fracture at the team’s practice facility on Tuesday, the team announced.

Irving was inadvertently elbowed in the face during a pickup game, ESPN says. Irving is considered day-to-day, and will likely wear a protective mask when he returns to the court.

Nets General manager Sean Marks said Tuesday that Irving has shown leadership and intensity since joining the team in free agency. Marks added that he could see camaraderie building between the team’s new veterans and their young players.

The team will open training camp on Saturday. They will play in the NBA’s preseason China Games next month.

