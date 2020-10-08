BREAKING NEWS

Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ drops trailer for ‘Volume 2,’ teasing six new episodes

Posted On 08 Oct 2020
Netflix(NEW YORK) — The first six episodes debuted July 1.  Now Netflix is teasing the next six episodes — Volume 2, as they’re calling it — of their Unsolved Mysteries revival. 

The just-released trailer for the second half of the season offers glimpses of the new installments.  “Suspicious deaths, missing children, encounters with spirits and other true-life tales unfold in a new collection of unsolved mysteries,” Netflix declares.

Unsolved Mysteries co-creator and longtime executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer told ABC Audio before the revival’s premiere that the show’s original premise remains — which is that “Someone, somewhere knows the truth. Perhaps you can help solve the mystery. We believe that very, very strongly.” 

The new Unsolved Mysteries episodes premiere on Netflix Monday, October 19.

By Christopher Watson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

