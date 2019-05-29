BREAKING NEWS

Netflix still shooting in Georgia, but vows to “rethink” investment in wake of abortion bill

Posted On 29 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Netflix still shooting in Georgia, but vows to "rethink" investment in wake of abortion bill https://linewsradio.com/netflix-still-shooting-in-georgia-but-vows-to-rethink-investment-in-wake-of-abortion-bill/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Netflix(GEORGIA) — Netflix’s has vowed to “rethink” its entire investment in Georgia in the wake of the state’s “heartbeat” bill, which effectively bans abortion after six weeks.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law. It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court,” Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there — while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Ozark and Stranger Things are among the Netflix shows currently shooting in Georgia.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
63°
overcast clouds
humidity: 68%
H 77 • L 71
79°
Thu
76°
Fri
76°
Sat
70°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup