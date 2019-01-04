Entertainment News Netflix sets date for Idris Elba led comedy 'Turn Up Charlie'; Elba teases his Coachella gig https://linewsradio.com/netflix-sets-date-for-idris-elba-led-comedy-turn-up-charlie-elba-teases-his-coachella-gig/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Nick Wall/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Idris Elba will officially be “turning up” this new year.

Netflix announced on Thursday that Elba’s upcoming comedy series Turn Up Charlie will launch on March 15.

The eight-episode comedy, also executive-produced by the British actor, stars Elba as a struggling DJ and longtime bachelor who reluctantly takes a job as a male nanny for his famous best friend’s daughter, a real problem child.

Elba’s portrayal of a DJ should be an easy lift since the Emmy-nominated Luther star actually started his career behind the turntables before branching out into film and TV.

In fact, fans can see Elba’s DJ skills live at this year’s Coachella. The actor shared the news and teased his upcoming performances on April 13 and 20.

“See you in the desert,” he tweeted. “@coachella #saturday.”

In addition to his new series and his upcoming gig, the Sexiest Man Alive is racking up the ratings.



According to Deadline, the season five premiere of Elba’s cop drama Luther, which aired in the Great Britain on New Year’s Day, tied for series best, ratings-wise. The show averaged 5.6 million viewers, making it the U.K.’s most-watched program on New Year’s Day.



The return of the series, featuring Elba as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, has been much-anticipated. So far, a Luther U.S. premiere date has not been set.