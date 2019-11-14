Netflix drops trailer for ‘Holiday Rush’, featuring Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green and Darlene Love

Anna Kooris/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming holiday film Holiday Rush, starring Romany Malco, Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green, and legendary singer Darlene Love.

The film, directed by Leslie Small, follows Malco as a single dad and radio DJ, Rashon “Rush” Williams, who loses his job during the holiday season. As he attempts to downsize, the experience helps him reconnect with his children and learn that “true joy comes from who you have, not what you have.“

“What am I going to tell the kids? Christmas is around the corner,” Malco’s character says in the promo after he loses his job at the radio station.

The film also stars Tamala Jones, Deon Cole, Roscoe Orman, Amarr M. Wooten and LaLa Anthony.

Holiday Rush launches November 28 on Netflix.





Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More