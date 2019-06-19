BREAKING NEWS

Netflix announces season three premiere date for ‘Dear White People’

Posted On 19 Jun 2019
Netflix/Adam Rose(LOS ANGELES) — In honor of Juneteenth — the American holiday that celebrates the emancipation of the last remaining U.S. slaves — Netflix has unveiled a premiere date for the season three return of its critically acclaimed series Dear White People.

In a video announcement on Wednesday titled “Great Grits Debate,” the cast, including Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson, first discuss the age-old debate of which type of grits are better: salty or sweet?

After the cast swaps recipes for the best grits, the video ends with a reveal of the premiere date: Friday, August 2.

Dear White People follows students of color at Winchester University as they “navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness and activism in the millennial age.”

