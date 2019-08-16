BREAKING NEWS

Netflix announces release date for Michael B. Jordan superhero drama ‘Raising Dion’

Posted On 16 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Netflix announces release date for Michael B. Jordan superhero drama 'Raising Dion' https://linewsradio.com/netflix-announces-release-date-for-michael-b-jordan-superhero-drama-raising-dion/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss.xml

 

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has officially set a release date for Michael B. Jordan’s highly anticipated super hero drama Raising Dion.

The streamer announced on Friday that the series, which will have nine one-hour episodes, will launch on October 4.

Based on Dennis Liu‘s short film and comic book of the same name, the series follows a recently widowed mother who discovers her young son, Dion, has supernatural abilities.

Jordan, who will executive produce the project through his Outlier Society production company, will also appear as Dion’s dead father. Meanwhile, newcomer Ja’Siah Young will play Dion Reese, “a curious, playful, and intelligent seven-year-old boy” who learns he can move things with his mind. Dion’s mother, Nicole, will be played by Alisha Wainwright.

Raising Dion will also star Jason Ritter and Jazmyn Simon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
77°
scattered clouds
humidity: 83%
wind: 8mph SSE
H 76 • L 76
82°
Sat
84°
Sun
90°
Mon
89°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup