Netflix announces release date for Michael B. Jordan superhero drama ‘Raising Dion’

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has officially set a release date for Michael B. Jordan’s highly anticipated super hero drama Raising Dion.

The streamer announced on Friday that the series, which will have nine one-hour episodes, will launch on October 4.

Based on Dennis Liu‘s short film and comic book of the same name, the series follows a recently widowed mother who discovers her young son, Dion, has supernatural abilities.

Jordan, who will executive produce the project through his Outlier Society production company, will also appear as Dion’s dead father. Meanwhile, newcomer Ja’Siah Young will play Dion Reese, “a curious, playful, and intelligent seven-year-old boy” who learns he can move things with his mind. Dion’s mother, Nicole, will be played by Alisha Wainwright.

Raising Dion will also star Jason Ritter and Jazmyn Simon.

