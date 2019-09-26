Sports News NCAA issues probation, one-year postseason ban against Georgia Tech men's basketball program https://linewsradio.com/ncaa-issues-probation-one-year-postseason-ban-against-georgia-tech-mens-basketball-program/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

jetcityimage/iStock(ATLANTA) — The NCAA committee on infractions has placed the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program on four years’ probation and banned the team from postseason play this year due to multiple rules violations.

The basketball program will also lose one scholarship per year for the four years, as well as other restrictions on recruiting.

The punishments come after reporting that recruits and players at Georgia Tech had received impermissible benefits from members of the program. In March, ESPN reported that assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie had been charged with a violation related to a 2016 strip club visit that included Georgia Tech alumnus and NBA player Jarrett Jack and then-recruit and current Chicago Bulls player Wendell Carter.

The NCAA has ordered the school to disassociate from Jack for three years, the same length of time that the program self-imposed disassociation with LaBarrie.

Jack reportedly provided Carter and an unidentified then-Georgia Tech basketball player with $300 for the strip club visit.

“Adult entertainment has no place in the NCAA Collegiate Model,” the committee said in making its ruling. “It is particular abhorrent in the recruiting process where coaches and others in a position of trust are responsible for the well-being of high school students visiting their campus.”

