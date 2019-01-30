BREAKING NEWS

NBA fines Pelicans’ Anthony Davis $50K after agent voices desire for trade

Posted On 30 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News NBA fines Pelicans' Anthony Davis $50K after agent voices desire for trade https://linewsradio.com/nba-fines-pelicans-anthony-davis-50k-after-agent-voices-desire-for-trade/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Chris Graythen/Getty Images(NEW ORLEANS) — The NBA has fined New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis $50,000 after his agent announced publicly that Davis was interested in being traded to another team.

Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN Monday that the 25-year-old basketball star “wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.”

Paul said he told the Pelicans of his client’s intention to not sign an extension this summer.

Per the league’s collective bargaining agreement, players and their agents cannot request a trade publicly.

The NBA explained the fine in a statement, saying it is a result of comments made by Paul in “an intentional effort to undermine the contractual relationship between Davis and the Pelicans.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
25°
clear sky
humidity: 45%
wind: 10mph W
H 28 • L 27
15°
Thu
19°
Fri
25°
Sat
39°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup