NBA Finals: Durant out for Game 3, Thompson questionable

TuelekZa/iStock(OAKLAND, Calif.) — As the Golden State Warriors face off against the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday, they may be taking the court without two of their star players.

Forward Kevin Durant, who strained his right calf during the Western Conference semifinals, won’t be playing, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. And guard Klay Thompson, who strained his left hamstring in Game 2 of the Finals, is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game.

Unlike Durant, Thompson was able to practice with the team on Tuesday. He told reporters whether or not he will take the court will be a “gametime decision.”

Game 3 between the Warriors and Raptors will tip off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday from Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. The series is tied 1-1.

