BREAKING NEWS

Navy F/A-18 crashes in California, pilot ejected safely

Posted On 20 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

cr8it/iStockBy LUIS MARTINEZ, ABC News

(CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif.) — A Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashed in California on Tuesday, but the pilot was able to eject safely, according to a Navy spokesman.

“An F/A-18E Super Hornet from Naval Air Station Lemoore experienced a mishap at approximately 10:10 a.m. today during a routine training flight near Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake,” Cmdr. Zachary Harrell, a spokesman for Naval Air Forces, said Tuesday.

Lemoore is an inland airbase located in California’s Central Valley.

“The pilot ejected safely and was taken to a local medical facility for examination,” said Harrell.

Harrell told ABC News that the pilot was in good and stable condition.

The F/A-18 crashed in eastern Kern County, near Highway 178 and 14, according to KERO, an ABC affiliate.

Harrell said the plane crashed in an open field and that local authorities were notified of the crash at 10:20 a.m. PT.

Lt. Joel Swanson, the spokesman for the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, told the Bakersfield Californian that deputies and the Kern County Fire Department responded to the scene.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

photo charity.jpg

 

photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl