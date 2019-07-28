National intelligence director departing, Rep. Ratcliffe to be nominated to replace

BREAKING NEWS

Rawf8/iStock(WASHINGTON)– Dan Coats will step down on Aug. 15 as director of national intelligence, according to President Donald Trump.

He started the announcement by first naming Coats’ replacement, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas.

“A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves,” Trump wrote.

He added that an acting director would be named shortly.

Ratcliffe had a very tense exchange with former special counsel Robert Mueller during his congressional testimony last week.

The departure was first reported by Axios and the New York Times. Multiple sources confirmed Coats’ departure and Ratcliffe’s likely nomination to ABC News.

The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

