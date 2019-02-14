BREAKING NEWS

National emergency will be blocked by courts temporarily, DOJ warns White House

Posted On 14 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News National emergency will be blocked by courts temporarily, DOJ warns White House https://linewsradio.com/national-emergency-will-be-blocked-by-courts-temporarily-doj-warns-white-house/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

BCFC/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department has warned the White House a national emergency declaration is nearly certain to be blocked by the courts on, at least, a temporary basis, preventing the immediate implementation of the president’s plan to circumvent Congress and build the wall using his executives powers, ABC News has learned.

However, a senior White House official tells ABC News that the White House is confident the administration can ultimately win the case on appeal.

Lawyers at the White House, the Department of Homeland Security and at the Pentagon have been working for weeks to iron out different options the president would have to obtain funds for his border wall.

By declaring a national emergency at the border, the president could potentially free up billions of dollars to begin work on construction of a southern border wall. Much of that money would be pulled from the Department of Defense.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
February 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
39°
broken clouds
humidity: 69%
wind: 6mph S
H 36 • L 35
47°
Fri
42°
Sat
34°
Sun
34°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup