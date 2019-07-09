BREAKING NEWS

Naked man apprehended after allegedly stabbing 3 in unprovoked attack on Seattle sidewalk: Police

Posted On 09 Jul 2019
Fedorovekb/iStock(SEATTLE) — A naked man was apprehended after he allegedly stabbed three people on a Seattle sidewalk on Tuesday morning, according to police.

A 75-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and a 77-year-old man was stabbed in the back in what Seattle police called an apparently random and unprovoked attack.

Both men were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

A third man was stabbed in the forearm and declined to be taken to a hospital, said police.

The suspected attacker stripped off his clothes as he ran from police and he was naked when he was apprehended a few blocks away, police said.

The suspect allegedly tried to ditch a knife in the back of a package delivery truck but it was recovered by officers, said police.

The suspect was not hurt.

A motive is unclear, said police.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

