BREAKING NEWS

Nadal: Wimbledon seeding formula unfair

Posted On 29 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Nadal: Wimbledon seeding formula unfair https://linewsradio.com/nadal-wimbledon-seeding-formula-unfair/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(LONDON) — Rafael Nadal offered a pointed criticism of All-England Club’s unique seeding rules on Saturday, two days before the start of Wimbledon.

“I respect the Wimbledon rules,” Nadal told reporters, “…If I believe that is fair or not, that’s another story. I really personally believe [it] is not.”

Wimbledon uses a special formula to develop the seedings for the tournament, which sometimes depart from standard ATP rankings. The formula gives extra weight to a player’s ATP record on grass courts, elevating or penalizing players who play less often or have less success on grass.

This year, the Wimbledon rankings bumped Nadal down to the tournament’s third seed, with Roger Federer hopping above him. That would require Nadal to beat both players seeded above him to win the title. It also sets up the possibility of a matchup with Nik Kyrgios in the second round.

Kyrgios has defeated Nadal at this tournament before.

“The system is the way it is,” Federer said at his own press conference. “At the end of the day, if you want to win the tournament, you got to go through all the players that are in front of you.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
88°
clear sky
humidity: 46%
wind: 14mph SW
H 87 • L 85
79°
Sun
82°
Mon
84°
Tue
79°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup