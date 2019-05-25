BREAKING NEWS

Murdered pregnant teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez buried in Chicago area on Saturday

Posted On 25 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Murdered pregnant teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez buried in Chicago area on Saturday https://linewsradio.com/murdered-pregnant-teen-marlen-ochoa-lopez-buried-in-chicago-area-on-saturday/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock/dragana991(CHICAGO) — As the family of a heavily pregnant teen who was killed for her unborn child laid the 19-year-old rest on Saturday, supporters announced plans to lobby for a new law to protect other families.

The funeral for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was murdered last month after responding to a Facebook ad for free baby clothes, was held on Saturday in Stickney, Illinois. Ochoa-Lopez, the mother of a three-year old, was strangled to death and then had her unborn son cut from her womb.

At the chapel service, which was conducted in Spanish and English, dozens of mourners wore white T-shirts printed with Ochoa-Lopez’s face.

A woman, as well as her daughter and her boyfriend, have been charged in her killing. Prosecutors say the woman lured Ochoa-Lopez to her Chicago-area home, strangled her and then removed Ochoa-Lopez’s baby to raise as her own after her own son died.

Investigators believe the murder took place on April 23. Ochoa-Lopez’s infant son remains in the hospital on life support.

Julie Contreras, a family friend who has been acting as the family’s spokeswoman, announcing plans for a bill she called “Marlan’s Law,” which would require women who claim they had their babies at home, to provide DNA proof of maternity.

“Marlan was not only the daughter of her parents and the wife of her husband. She is the daughter of our pueblo,” Contreras said at the funeral service, adding that if “Marlan’s Law” were to be enacted, the young mother would “be etched forever in the laws of the state of Illinois and in this country.”

“We will not allow this to happen [to another family],” Contreras said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
60°
broken clouds
humidity: 63%
wind: 13mph S
H 62 • L 57
81°
Sun
75°
Mon
62°
Tue
71°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup