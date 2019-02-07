U.S. NEWS Murder victim found in Greenwich identified as 24-year-old New Rochelle woman https://linewsradio.com/murder-victim-found-in-greenwich-identified-as-24-year-old-new-rochelle-woman/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

WABC-TV(GREENWICH, Conn.) — The young woman whose body was found bound in a suitcase in Greenwich, Connecticut, has been identified as Valerie Reyes, 24, of New Rochelle, New York, officials said.

The gruesome discovery was made on Tuesday morning. Reyes’ body was in a suitcase along the side of a Greenwich road and her hands and feet were bound, authorities said.

Reyes was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 29 and was reported missing to the New Rochelle Police Department, Greenwich Police Capt. Robert Berry said in a statement.

Reyes’ mother, Norma Sanchez, told ABC New York station WABC-TV that her daughter, who occasionally suffered from anxiety and depression, had been fearing for her life.

“She didn’t mention no one specific, she just mentioned, ‘I’m really really scared. I’m paranoid, Mommy, I’m getting anxiety attacks,'” Sanchez told WABC-TV.

Reyes recently had a boyfriend and Sanchez said they broke up days before she went missing.

Sanchez asked her daughter if someone threatened her, and asked about her ex, but Reyes said no, Sanchez told WABC-TV.

Sanchez said she started to “panic” when the 24-year-old vanished.

“It was odd. That’s not Val at all,” Sanchez told WABC-TV. “I feel like there’s so many questions I have, and I’m sure they are doing their investigation, but I think I need to know.”

Sanchez described her daughter as humble, strong minded and unique. Reyes was creative, Sanchez said, and enjoyed nature, reading and art.

Reyes had spent the last two-and-a-half years working at a Barnes & Noble store in Eastchester, New York, according to the company.

“The entire Barnes & Noble community is grieving the loss of our beloved employee,” read a statement from the company. “Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time.”

As the hunt for Reyes’ killer continues, Berry said “many pieces of possible physical evidence were collected and results from forensic analysis are pending.”

Reyes’ cause of death has not been confirmed, Berry said.

Greenwich Police are working with New Rochelle Police on the case, Berry said.

Greenwich sits along the New York-Connecticut state border. New Rochelle is about 12 miles south of Greenwich.

Greenwich investigators “have received a multitude of tips,” Berry said, adding they “are asking the public for any information they may possess concerning Valerie and/or her disappearance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenwich Police tip line at (203) 622-3333.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.