Murder victim found in CT identified as 24-year-old NY woman

Posted On 07 Feb 2019
WABC-TV(GREENWICH, Conn.) — The young woman whose body was found bound in a suitcase in Greenwich, Connecticut, has been identified as Valerie Reyes, 24, of New Rochelle, New York, officials said.

The gruesome discovery was made on Tuesday morning. Reyes’ body was in a suitcase along the side of a Greenwich road and her hands and feet were bound, authorities said.

Reyes was last seen on Jan. 29 and was reported missing to the New Rochelle Police Department, Greenwich Police Capt. Robert Berry said in a statement.

Reyes’ cause of death has not been confirmed, Berry said.

As the hunt for her killer continues, Berry said “many pieces of possible physical evidence were collected and results from forensic analysis are pending.”

Greenwich sits along the New York-Connecticut state border. New Rochelle is about 12 miles away from Greenwich.

Greenwich Police are working with New Rochelle Police on the case, Berry said.

Greenwich investigators “have received a multitude of tips,” Berry said, and “we are asking the public for any information they may possess concerning Valerie and/or her disappearance.”

Reyes’ family is “obviously devastated by the loss,” Berry added, “and our heartfelt condolences go out to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenwich Police tip line at (203) 622-3333.

