Multiple people injured, shooter in custody in Virginia Beach: Police

Posted On 31 May 2019
iStock/aijohn784(VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) — Virginia Beach police and other emergency services responded to an active shooter at the Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.

Multiple people were injured and the suspect is in custody, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the Municipal Center area.

A spokesperson with the FBI field office in Norfolk says they are aware of the situation, in touch with the Virginia Beach Police Department and are sending agents to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

