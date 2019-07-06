BREAKING NEWS

‘Multiple patients’ in explosion at Plantation, Florida, shopping center: Officials

Posted On 06 Jul 2019
iStock/Thinkstock(PLANTATION, Fla.) — Police and fire crews are responding to an explosion with “multiple patients” at a shopping center in Florida, officials said Saturday.

The blast was reported at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, just outside of Fort Lauderdale, according to the Plantation Police Department.

Video showed windows blown out of an LA Fitness while a building next door appeared completely destroyed, with debris strewn in all directions.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

