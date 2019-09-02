BREAKING NEWS

Multiple airports across the coast are closing due to Hurricane Dorian

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — As coastal cities prepare for Hurricane Dorian to arrive, numerous airports have announced closures.

The dangerous storm is pummeling the Bahamas and slowly headed for the Southeast region of the United States.

Businesses, residents and tourists are bracing for the worst as states announce mandatory evacuations and airports suspend service in anticipation of landfall.

Here’s what people who plan to travel to and from the Southeast and Bahamas can expect.

Which airports are closing?

Florida

Orlando International Airport (MCO): All commercial flights will be halted starting Monday at 2 a.m., the airport announced on Twitter on Friday.

Fort Lauderdale International (FLL): The airport state on Twitter that is will close at noon on Monday saying that “airport officials, in coordination with the airlines and the FAA Tower, will determine with the airport will reopen.”

Daytona Beach International (DAB): The airport terminal will close at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Palm Beach International (PBI)

Orlando Melbourne International (MLB): The airport will suspend commercial flights and close the terminal at 12:00 p.m. “to ensure the safety of passengers and employees,” according to their official Twitter page.

Vero Beach Regional (VRB)

Bahamas

South Bimini (BIM)

North Eleuthera (ELH)

Grand Bahama International (FPO): The airport closed on Friday and is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday. In a statement the airport said that the opening “is subject to prevailing conditions.”
What is the latest forecast?

After slowly moving through the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian is forecast to move up Florida over the next few days, getting closest to land Tuesday night into Wednesday morning by Cape Canaveral, when it is projected to be a Category 3.

It will then move north to Georgia, with storm surge potentially reaching 4 to 7 feet Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Around Thursday and Friday, it will get close to the Carolinas, especially near Wilmington and up to Cape Hatteras, likely as a Category 2.

How to stay safe

Here are tips and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on staying safe during a hurricane:

  • Be aware of the latest weather forecast.
  • Make sure you have plenty of cash on hand in case your area loses power, causing ATM machines and banks to close down as well.
  • Make a plan for your family, business and property.
  • Assemble a disaster preparedness kit stocked with critical supplies, including important documents and medications. Click here to see a list of the items you should put in your kit.
  • Purchase flood insurance in advance of the storm.
  • Visit www.ready.gov for the latest hurricane news and preparedness tips from FEMA.

