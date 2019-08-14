U.S. NEWS Multi-state search for man suspected of killing stepmom, half brother: Police https://linewsradio.com/multi-state-search-for-man-suspected-of-killing-stepmom-half-brother-police/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/rss.xml

St. Johns County Sheriffs Office (NEW YORK) — U.S. Marshals are searching for an “armed and dangerous” 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his stepmother and half brother, authorities said.

Jack Elijah Turner, 21, who was most recently spotted in Florida, is a person of interest in the shooting deaths of his 49-year-old stepmother, Shannon Whitman, and his 10-year-old half brother, Darrin Whitman, who were found dead in Crawford County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, said Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz.

Turner did not live with the victims, Schultz said. The district attorney did not discuss a possible motive.

“He should be approached with caution and we’re hoping that people continue to call the state police regarding his whereabouts,” Schultz told ABC News on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old is also being sought in relation to an armed robbery at an Ohio convenience store on Sunday, the St. Johns County, Florida, sheriff’s office said.

Turner lived in St. Augustine, Florida, before moving to Pennsylvania, and was seen three times in the St. Augustine area on Tuesday, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said Wednesday morning that Turner is no longer believed to be in St. Johns County, but he does have local connections in the area and the sheriff’s office warned he may “double-back.”

Turner has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, said the Greenville Police Department in Pennsylvania.

He is believed to be driving a victim’s 2009 silver Lincoln MKS sedan with Pennsylvania license plate KXW5126.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

