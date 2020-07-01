Motion Picture Academy boosts women, minorities with new members

AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — After last month’s announcement it would be making a concerted effort to boost diversity within its ranks, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced some A-List additions.

Eva Longoria, Natasha Lyonne and Zazie Beetz are among more than 800 members of the showbiz community who’ve been invited to join — which now gives them the ability to vote on who wins the Oscars.

Forty-five percent of the new members are women, while 36% are members of ethnic or racial communities that have been underrepresented in the Academy.

Other new members include Zendaya, Awkwafina, Brian Tyree Henry, Niecy Nash, Florence Pugh, Constance Wu, Beanie Feldstein, Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Wilde, Bobby Cannavale and many of the stars of the Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More