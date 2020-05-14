Mother of police-involved shooting victim, Breonna Taylor and family attorney to appear on ‘The View’

Breonna Taylor FamilyBy CHRISTINA CARREGA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The mother of Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was shot and killed inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment during a police raid, is expected on The View.

Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker were sleeping in their Springfield Drive apartment on March 13 when officers with the Louisville Police Department arrived to execute a “no-knock” search warrant.

Police said Taylor was accepting USPS packages for an ex-boyfriend who police were investigating as an alleged drug trafficker and used her address, according to the warrant.

Police said they knocked on their front door several times, to no avail, before using a ram to get inside and were allegedly met with gunfire. Neighbors and Walker claimed they barged into the apartment unannounced and started shooting, civil attorneys Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker said on Wednesday during a videoconference call.

Walker, 27, who has a license to possess a gun, at one point allegedly fired at police and was charged with attempted murder of a police officer for allegedly injuring Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly.

Taylor was shot at least eight times and died. Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mattingly and Officers Brett Hankinson and Myles Cosgrove.

Police said the officers involved were placed on administrative reassignment.

Two months after Taylor was killed, her family is still seeking justice, they said.

Palmer has retained civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and S. Lee Merritt.

“These were two young people who had a world full of potential … Everyone who has talked about her has said she was an angel, always trying to help people, the glue that brought everyone together,” said Crump on Thursday’s show.

“When black women are killed in these tragedies we don’t often talk about them as much as the black men and boys. If you ran for ‘Maud,” Crump said referring to Ahmaud Arbery, a black man recently fatally shot by two white men in Georgia, “we want you to stand for Bre.”

Crump also gave thanks for the attention Taylor’s case is receiving to get the answers for Palmer and the rest of her loved ones.

“I’m glad this is getting attention. Senator Kamala Harris called on the federal government for a proper investigation and Governor Beshear called for a special prosecutor,” said Crump.

There are two systems of justice in America: one for Trump and his cronies and another one for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. pic.twitter.com/f0Dkov5D5R — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 13, 2020

Georgia Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on Wednesday night.

“The public reports concerning the death of Breonna Taylor are troubling. Her family and the public at large deserve the full facts regarding her death,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in a statement released Wednesday night.

Gov. Beshear issues statement on Breonna Taylor: pic.twitter.com/ttiO856BdA — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 13, 2020

Beshear added that Taylor’s family “deserve” a “careful” investigation by the “commonweath’s attorney, the U.S. attorney and the Kentucky attorney general … to ensure justice is done at a time when many are concerned that justice is not blind.”

