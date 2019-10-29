Morgan Freeman gives major side eye to Tiffany Haddish after she ambushes him for a selfie

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Tiffany Haddish is just like the rest of us when it comes celebrity encounters: she wants to capture the moment.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Kids Say The Darndest Things host shared an impromptu selfie she took with Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman.

“I ran up on @morganfreeman and he check the Hell out of me and I didn’t care,” Haddish wrote, captioning a photo of Freeman giving Haddish the side eye. “Cause like I told him “I am Tiffany MotherF**king Haddish and I take pictures all the time ShE Ready” love you.”

Haddish and Freeman were both in Washington, D.C. to support of their friend, comic and actor Dave Chappelle, who accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center Sunday night.

The two were joined by a long list of celebrities that included Bradley Cooper, John Legend, Common and more.

Variety reports that Chappelle joked during his acceptance speech about being able to smoke in public at the event, not having a planned speech, and the importance of the First Amendment.

“The First Amendment is first for a reason. The Second Amendment is just in case the First one doesn’t work out,” he quipped.



The comedian also touched on how comedy impacted his career: “Love this job. It saved my life,” he said.

An edited version of the event will air on PBS stations January 7.



