More than 740 DUI arrests in California so far over Memorial Day weekend, police say

iStock/welcomia(LOS ANGELES) — California police said they have made more than 740 arrests for driving under the influence across the Golden State so far this weekend.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it made 741 DUI arrests statewide during the first 30 hours of Memorial Day weekend, but the total for the full three-days could end up being much higher.

Authorities revealed the figures in a tweet Sunday afternoon, warning residents to “stay put” if they’re too impaired to drive.

“Sadly, there have been 741 DUI arrests by CHP in the first 30 hours of the #MemorialDay2019 MEP. There’s no excuse for driving impaired,” CHP wrote in the tweet. “Stay Put. Call a cab or ride share co. Arrange for a sober driver in advance. Stop putting your life and the lives of innocent people at risk.”

Officers made 1,060 arrests in California for driving under the influence over the three-day summer weekend last year, according to CHP.

In addition to the DUI arrests, CHP reported that 18 people had died in collisions across the state as of Sunday afternoon. At least half of victims were not wearing a seat belt.

“So far, at least 18 people have been killed in collisions on California’s roadways this holiday weekend,” CHP said in a separate tweet. “Tragically, at least half of those who died were not wearing a seat belt. Help protect yourself and your passengers. #BuckleUp It just may save your life.”

The state will be under a “maximum enforcement” period this weekend, with police especially vigilant, until Monday evening at 11:59 p.m.

CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley warned residents last week that the holiday weekend might bring a spike in traffic accidents. He said officers would be spread out across the state “looking for traffic safety violations and making efforts to educate motorists to ensure a safe holiday,” according to a statement released Tuesday.

“One of the simplest things a person can do to stay safe is to buckle up,” Stanley said. “Not only does the law require vehicle occupants to wear a seat belt, but it helps protect against injury or death.”

