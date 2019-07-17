BREAKING NEWS

“Mona Lisa” relocated within Louvre for first time since 2005

Posted On 17 Jul 2019
Pawel Libera/LightRocket via Getty Images(PARIS) — Many paintings are moved around at the Louvre in Paris, but rarely is it one of the world’s most iconic works.

For the first time in 14 years, Leonardo da Vinci’s The Mona Lisa will be relocated so that its well-trafficked home, Room 711 in the Salle des États, can be renovated.

The painting is particularly fragile and can’t be moved outside the museum. Painted in the 16th century on a thin panel of poplar, The Mona Lisa is kept at a constant temperature of 68 degrees Fahrenheit and a hydrometry of 50%.

The masterwork was moved between 1992 and 1995 and again from 2001 to 2005 during another round of renovations.

This most recent move is part of a larger renovation of the Louvre, which has seen attendance reach unprecedented levels, more than doubling over three decades. The museum was forced to close on May 27 because understaffed security employees were concerned about overcrowding.

Since 2014, tens of thousands of square meters worth of renovations have been undertaken.

Patrons wishing to view The Mona Lisa — about 15,000 to 20,000 of whom seek out the painting daily — can see it in the Medici gallery near works by Ruben in the meantime.

The Mona Lisa is scheduled to return to its permanent home in mid-October.

