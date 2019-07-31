BREAKING NEWS

Molly Bernard credits her pansexual ‘Younger’ character with helping her embrace her own sexuality

Posted On 31 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Molly Bernard credits her pansexual 'Younger' character with helping her embrace her own sexuality https://linewsradio.com/molly-bernard-credits-her-pansexual-younger-character-with-helping-her-embrace-her-own-sexuality/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Courtesy of TV Land (L-R: Molly Bernard, Miriam Shor)(NEW YORK) — Playing the confident, pansexual Lauren Heller on TV Land’s Younger for six — soon to be seven — seasons has influenced actress Molly Bernard’s life in many ways. But perhaps most significantly, she says it’s helped her embrace her own sexuality.

“I am now fully in a relationship with a woman and that’s I think part of playing a pansexual character,” Bernard tells ABC Radio. “I think Lauren helped me come into my own identity.”

She adds, “I often wonder if I’m pansexual or if I’m bisexual. Like, I don’t know. I’m trying to not have any labels these days and I think that might be because of Lauren’s influence on my life.”

Not only is Lauren having an impact on the actress who plays her, but the character’s connecting with fans as well.

“She’s her own person in this extremely colorful way,” Bernard says. “And it’s because it stems from her self-love and that I think allows her to then love other people…because to be a pansexual means it’s not about men or women. It’s about person or person. So she’s able to see that the people that she’s attracted to. And I think that’s got to be inspiring to people.”

As Younger starts winding down its sixth season, Bernard promises “high drama” for the whole cast — especially regarding the core love triangle of characters Liza, Charles and Josh.  

“Things get really crazy from here on out, you guys,” she teases. “You’re gonna lose your minds. I think fans are really gonna like some of the surprises that are in store.”

Younger — also starring Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Peter Hermann and Nico Tortorella —  airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TV Land.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
76°
moderate rain
humidity: 78%
wind: 7mph SSW
H 75 • L 68
85°
Thu
78°
Fri
78°
Sat
84°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup