‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland is engaged

Photo by Araya Diaz/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is officially off the market — her boyfriend, Wells Adams, has popped the question, she announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old actress posted a collection of photos on her Instagram page, along with the caption, “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff.” The caption refers to a quote from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s 1995 film, It Takes Two.

Adams, 35, posted a video of the proposal, that included a photo montage of the couple, set to the Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors song, “I Like to Be with Me When I’m with You.”

“I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever,” read the caption, a quote from Heidi Newfield’s 2008 country hit, “Johnny and June.”

“I love you to Pluto and back FIANCÉ!!!!” Hyland commented.

Adams competed for JoJo Fletcher’s affections on season 12 of The Bachelorette, followed by an appearance on the show’s spin-off series, Bachelor in Paradise. He returned to the show as the house bartender after he and Hyland began dating in 2017.

