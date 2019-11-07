BREAKING NEWS

MLBPA: Braves GM’s free agency comments ‘egregious’

Posted On 07 Nov 2019
miflippo/iStock(NEW YORK) — The Major League Baseball Players Association is launching an investigation into possible collusion among MLB teams as free agency begins.

A press release from the MLBPA cites comments made by Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos on a conference call earlier this week. On that call, Anthopoulos allegedly said that his team had “had time to connect with 27 of the clubs — obviously the Astros and [Nationals] being in the World Series, they were tied up — but we had a chance to get a sense of what the other clubs are going to look to do in free agency, who might be available in trades.”

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark reacted by saying that the comments “call into question the integrity of the entire free-agent system.”

Last year’s slow free agent market prompted some to wonder whether teams were colluding to decrease the length and value of contracts that free agents ultimately signed.

“The clear description of Club coordination is egregious,” Clark said Wednesday, “and we have launched an immediate investigation looking into the matter.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

