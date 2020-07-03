BREAKING NEWS

MLB spring training begins with changes amid pandemic

Posted On 03 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0

cmannphoto/iStockBy ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Major League Baseball is back as the league’s summer camp has officially kicked off.

With baseball’s return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is establishing several changes to player conduct and protocol to maintain and monitor the health and safety of the athletes.

Watch the full report from ABC’s Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
July 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup