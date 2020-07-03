Previous Story
MLB spring training begins with changes amid pandemic
Posted On 03 Jul 2020
Comment: 0
cmannphoto/iStockBy ABC NEWS
(NEW YORK) — Major League Baseball is back as the league’s summer camp has officially kicked off.
With baseball’s return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is establishing several changes to player conduct and protocol to maintain and monitor the health and safety of the athletes.
Watch the full report from ABC’s Good Morning America:
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.