BREAKING NEWS

Mitch McConnell set to introduce bill that would end shutdown

Posted On 22 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News Mitch McConnell set to introduce bill that would end shutdown https://linewsradio.com/mitch-mcconnell-set-to-introduce-bill-that-would-end-shutdown/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The nation returned on Tuesday from a holiday weekend to a government still shut down, 32 days after the costly political impasse began.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to introduce a bill on the Senate floor as early as Tuesday, aides for the senator told ABC News, following a plan announced by the president over the weekend that would trade protections for DACA recipients — undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children — for wall funding — though the plan was quickly rejected by Democrats.

The bill is likely to encompass funding for the president’s wall as well as funding for the 25 percent of the government that’s been shut down for the last month. The bill may also include billions of dollars in disaster aid and an extension on a bill that protects women from violence, aides said.

It remains to be seen if the bill will advance in the Senate, given that most Democrats are united in demanding that President Donald Trump must reopen the government before they will begin talks about funding border security.

On Tuesday, the president made another call for a border wall and a promise not to “cave,” despite the 800,000 federal workers without pay while the government is closed.

The president also claimed, without supporting evidence and contrary to studies, that “With a powerful Wall or Steel Barrier, Crime Rates (and Drugs) will go substantially down all over the U.S.”

Available data shows that overall, crime rates are lower among immigrant groups than they are among native-born Americans.

As for the president’s claim about drugs, the 2018 Drug Threat Assessment from the Drug Enforcement Administration found that large amounts of drugs enter the U.S. at the southwest border, though the drugs largely come through legal points of entry — which would not be addressed by a border wall.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
20°
clear sky
humidity: 38%
wind: 13mph WNW
H 25 • L 24
45°
Wed
54°
Thu
34°
Fri
34°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup