“Mission: Accepted” – Hayley Atwell joining Tom Cruise in the next ‘Mission: Impossible’

Posted On 09 Sep 2019
ABC/John Medland(LOS ANGELES) — Hayley Atwell is going from the MCU to the IMF. Best-known for playing Peggy Carter in Marvel’s Captain America films and ABC’s Agent Carter, Atwell will join Tom Cruise in the next Mission: Impossible movie.

“Should you choose to accept…,” M.I. writer-director Christopher McQuarrie captioned a photo of Atwell on Instagram Friday, to which she responded, “Mission: Accepted. Though I’m not the sort to follow orders…” 

McQuarrie directed 2015’s Rogue Nation, as well as last year’s Fallout, which became the M:I franchise’s highest-grossing film with $791.1 million worldwide. 

Meanwhile, Atwell will reprise her Agent Carter role for an episode of What If…?, the upcoming animated Marvel Studios series for Disney+.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

