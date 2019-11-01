Miss Universe competition to be held at Tyler Perry Studios

Steve Iervolino/ABC News(ATLANTA) — Tyler Perry Studios has once again been tapped for a major event.

After it was announced that the studio would host of the next Democratic presidential debate on November 20, comes news that the Atlanta studio will also serve as the location for the 2019 Miss Universe beauty pageant.

The Miss Universe Organization confirmed the news Thursday evening on Twitter.

“It’s official! The 2019 #MissUniverse competition is heading to ATLANTA, GA USA,” reads the message, which includes a video promo for the upcoming show.

“The show airs LIVE from @TPStudios Dec 8th at 7/6c on @FOXtv, additionally in Spanish on @Telemundo,” the tweet continues. “For more show and ticket information, visit http://missuniverse.com.”

As previously reported, Steve Harvey will once again host the live event that will bring together women from countries around the world to compete for the crown.

The Miss Universe website adds, “Atlanta has been the stage to some of the word’s most-watched events in modern history, and we are excited to show the one billion annual viewers of Miss Universe the rich culture of this city.”

In addition to the Miss Universe pageant and the upcoming Democratic presidential debate, Tyler Perry Studios is filming Perry’s numerous shows and at least two highly anticipated films: Bad Boys for Life and Coming 2 America.

