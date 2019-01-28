BREAKING NEWS

“Miss me?” Margot Robbie teases Harley Quinn’s new look for ‘Birds of Prey’; Teaser hints “See You Soon!”

Posted On 28 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  "Miss me?" Margot Robbie teases Harley Quinn's new look for 'Birds of Prey'; Teaser hints "See You Soon!" https://linewsradio.com/miss-me-margot-robbie-teases-harley-quinns-new-look-for-birds-of-prey-teaser-hints-see-you-soon/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Clay Enos/TM & © DC Comics(LOS ANGELES) — The morning after appearing at the Screen Actors Guild Awards as a nominee for Mary, Queen of Scots, Margot Robbie teased fans with the return of one of her most beloved characters — and hours later, offered a glimpse of her in action…sort of.

Captioning the photo “Miss me?” Robbie appeared on Instagram in costume as Harley Quinn — her cute, crazed character from Suicide Squad — in a behind-the-scenes snap of the upcoming spin-off Birds of Prey.

In the pic, we can see Harley has ditched the look that launched a million cosplays: Instead of her blue and pink Suicide Squad pigtails, she’s shown with her character’s bleached-blonde locks cut into a bob, with sloppily chopped bangs.

She’s wearing a tube top with colorful fringes, and around her neck, a dog collar with a dog tag reading “Bruce”…Obviously a reference to Batman’s alter-ego, Bruce Wayne.

Hopefully, “Mistah J,” i.e. her main squeeze, The Joker, doesn’t see that.

Later in the day, a funky teaser for the film hit the Internet, which shows Harley laughing as she drinks from a margarita glass — and momentary glimpses of the other characters. “See you soon!” then splays across the screen.

The movie — which will center on Harley and fellow Gotham City sirens Huntress, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Black Canary, who will be played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell — will also star Ewan McGregor as the baddie Black Mask, and Rosie Perez, playing Gotham City cop Renee Montoya.

Most of them are there in the teaser, but “blink and you’ll miss them” is being generous. 

The movie, from director Cathy Yan, opens February 7, 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
29°
clear sky
humidity: 35%
wind: 9mph ENE
H 27 • L 26
43°
Tue
37°
Wed
13°
Thu
21°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup