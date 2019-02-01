BREAKING NEWS

'Miss Bala' the only wide release on a slow box office weekend

Posted On 01 Feb 2019
Sony Pictures(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide today:

* Miss BalaJane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez leads the cast of this remake of the 2011 Mexican action thriller of the same name about a young woman who gets caught in the crosshairs of the DEA and a ruthless Mexican drug cartel that’s kidnapped her friend. Anthony Mackie also stars. Rated PG-13.

