‘Miss Bala’ the only wide release on a slow box office weekend
Posted On 01 Feb 2019
(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide today:
* Miss Bala — Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez leads the cast of this remake of the 2011 Mexican action thriller of the same name about a young woman who gets caught in the crosshairs of the DEA and a ruthless Mexican drug cartel that’s kidnapped her friend. Anthony Mackie also stars. Rated PG-13.
