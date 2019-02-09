BREAKING NEWS

Minor league baseball team becomes first to ban peanuts

Posted On 09 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Minor league baseball team becomes first to ban peanuts https://linewsradio.com/minor-league-baseball-team-becomes-first-to-ban-peanuts/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

DustyPixel/iStock(NEW YORK) — The Hartford Yard Goats will become the first team in professional sports to ban peanuts in an effort to be more inclusive.

The Double A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies announced on Twitter they will be a peanut free ballpark for 2019.

Many teams have peanut free sections or games, but the Yard Goats are the first to ban the common allergen completely. 

The team will no longer sell shelled peanuts or Cracker Jacks at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to experience the atmosphere at Dunkin’ Donuts Park,” Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. “With more than 200 food items available, it makes sense to eliminate just two that allows fans with peanut allergies to attend games.”

The change came after a series of meetings with concern parents of children with peanut and tree nut allergies.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
February 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
29°
snow
humidity: 43%
wind: 7mph WNW
H 28 • L 26
33°
Sun
32°
Mon
36°
Tue
46°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup