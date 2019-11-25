BREAKING NEWS

Minnesota pilot rescued after small plane becomes entangled upside down in power line

Posted On 24 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

iStock(LOUISVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn.) — Firefighters in Minnesota rescued a pilot after the small plane he was flying became entangled in a high-voltage power line upside down.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the single engine plane had crashed on 150th street in Louisville Township, just before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a release by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The pilot, 65-year-old Thomas Koskovich of Shakopee, Minnesota, was not injured in the crash, authorities said.

He was rescued after the power was cut off to the lines, St. Paul ABC affiliate KSTP-TV reported.

“This incident could have been much worse,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries.”

Photos released by the sheriff’s office show the plane dangling from the power line as emergency crews work to get Koskovich out of the aircraft.

It is unclear what caused the plane to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
40°
few clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 13mph W
H 45 • L 40
53°
Mon
54°
Tue
56°
Wed
52°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup