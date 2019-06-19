BREAKING NEWS

Minnesota dad drowns while saving his 3-year-old who fell in lake: Sheriff

Posted On 19 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Minnesota dad drowns while saving his 3-year-old who fell in lake: Sheriff https://linewsradio.com/minnesota-dad-drowns-while-saving-his-3-year-old-who-fell-in-lake-sheriff/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

MattGush/iStock(FRAZEE, Minn.) — A Minnesota dad drowned while saving his 3-year-old who fell in a lake, according to authorities.

Christopher Schultz, 31, was at Detroit Lakes in Minnesota Saturday night when his 3-year-old fell from a bridge into the water, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

Schultz jumped into the water and “began to struggle while keeping the child above the water,” the sheriff’s office said.

Bystanders went to the water and brought the toddler to shore, but the father “never resurfaced,” the sheriff’s office said.

The child — identified by Schultz’s brother as a 3-year-old boy named Ashton — survived with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Crews immediately launched a search for Schultz. The Frazee, Minnesota, dad was found at 9:07 p.m. and taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Schultz’s brother, Ryan Olson, told the Star Tribune that Schultz was a “phenomenal swimmer” and a father of four.

“He lived and died for his kids,” Olson told the newspaper. “The man went out a hero.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
69°
light rain
humidity: 88%
wind: 9mph S
H 70 • L 70
78°
Thu
74°
Fri
76°
Sat
81°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup