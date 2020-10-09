BREAKING NEWS

Mindy Kaling reveals she welcomed baby #2

Posted On 09 Oct 2020
Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Mindy Kaling is now a mother of two!

The Office alum, who welcomed a baby girl, Katherine, in 2017, shared the surprising baby news while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday. 

“I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” she excitedly revealed. “His name is Spencer.”

Responding the the announcement, Colbert said in shock, “No one even knew you were pregnant.” 

“I know,” the 41-year-old actress admitted. “This is news to a lot of people. It’s true.” 

Kaling is typically private when it comes to her children and personal life and she has previously declined to reveal who the father of her daughter is. 

“My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she told The New York Times in June 2019. 

By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

