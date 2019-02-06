U.S. NEWS Milwaukee police officer killed marking the city's 3rd officer death in 8 months https://linewsradio.com/milwaukee-police-officer-killed-marking-the-citys-3rd-officer-death-in-8-months/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Fedorovekb/iStock(MILWAUKEE) — A Milwaukee police officer was shot dead in the line of duty Wednesday morning while executing a search warrant, officials said.

The slain officer is the third Milwaukee police officer to die in the line of duty in the past eight months, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said at a news conference.

The officer, whose name has not been made public, was a 35-year-old man and 17-year veteran of the department, said Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Michael Brunson.

“I am filled with sorrow over this needless loss,” Barrett said, as well as “anger for the individual who took the life of this brave officer.”

Barrett reminded residents to be thankful and appreciative for all law enforcement officers in the state who “put their lives on the line every single day for us.”

Brunson called this an “extremely difficult time” and said the department is asking for prayers.

The suspect is a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, Brunson said, though he did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the execution of the search warrant.

Among those offering condolences were fellow Milwaukee first responders at the FBI’s Milwaukee field office and the city’s fire department.

The slain officer is survived by his wife.

