Milwaukee man arrested in fatal hit-and-run that killed young sisters

WISN(MILWAUKEE) — Milwaukee police have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed two young sisters and injured their cousin.

Daetwan Robinson, 19, was charged with two counts of hit-and-run involving death, among other felony charges, on Friday in connection with an Oct. 24 crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and her 4-year-old sister, according to police.

The sisters were holding hands and crossing the street at around 5:30 p.m. when Robinson allegedly sped through a red light, striking the sisters and their 10-year-old cousin, who was left in critical condition, police said.

The 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead shortly after the accident and her younger sister died at the hospital five days later, police said. The 10-year-old boy survived and was released from the hospital last week.

His mother told Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN that they were walking with a teenager when they were hit.

The 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead shortly after the accident and her younger sister died at the hospital five days later, police said. The 10-year-old boy survived and was released from the hospital last week.

His mother told Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN that they were walking with a teenager when they were hit.

“It was a careless act. It was very careless of them, whoever it was, you know right or wrong. You know at the end of the day it was kids and whoever hit them they confirmed that they were kids before they even hit them, and they still took off,” Shanterika Rayford said last week. “Whoever it was that did it, I want them to know that you really hurt someone’s heart and you really hurt someone’s family.”

Robinson’s full charges include hit-and-run resulting in death, two counts of second-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and second-degree causing reckless injury.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed Robinson traveling “at such a speed that it appears to be fishtailing and on two wheels only just prior to impact,” according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors said the girls were “sent flying” into the air on impact.

Investigators arrested Robinson at his home a day after the crash after receiving a tip about a car for sale that matched the vehicle described in the crash.

Police said Robinson attempted to paint the car and remove the window tinting in an effort to “alter its outward appearance.” The car was also missing a lower grille, which investigators said matched the one that was left at the scene.

Investigators said they also received a statement from a “confidential informant” who said Robinson admitted to hitting three kids and making “a rookie mistake.”

Robinson’s bail was set at $500,000 during a court hearing on Friday. He could face up to life in prison and fines of up to $475,000 if found guilty as charged.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More