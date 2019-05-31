U.S. NEWS Milwaukee bus driver saves little boy running through traffic https://linewsradio.com/milwaukee-bus-driver-saves-little-boy-running-through-traffic/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Milwaukee County Transit System(MILWAUKEE) — A Milwaukee bus driver went above and beyond her daily route, potentially having averted tragedy for a young boy lost in the middle of a busy intersection.

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) driver Cecilia Nation-Gardner spotted a 6-year-old boy wandering through traffic while on her route. She pulled into a bus stop, honking the horn and shouting to get the attention of other drivers when she jumped into action.

Nation-Gardner can be seen on video getting out of her bus and darting into the road to grab the child and bring him to safety. She took the boy’s hand, walked him on board her bus and called police.

According to a press released by the MCTS, when officers arrived on scene, they learned the boy has a disability and had wandered away from school. Police were able to reunite the child with his family.

Nation-Gardner, a mother of three, said she had left her layover two minutes later than normal that day, adding, “That’s why I say I was in the right place at the right time. It was meant for me to be there. God does everything for a reason.”

The release states that this is the 10th missing child MCTS drivers have found in recent years.

