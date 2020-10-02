Millie Bobby Brown says she’d love to play Amy Winehouse in a biopic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Enola Holmes and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has a dream role in mind, and it may surprise you.

The 16-year-old British star told Netflix Latinoamérica that she’d love to play late singer Amy Winehouse in a biopic one day.

“Amy Winehouse, I personally think is like an icon to R&B, blues and basically the whole culture of music,” she said in the interview. “I just love her music, and I really was impacted by her whole story. And so, I always say that I would love to play her.”

Brown, who also sings, added that actresses like Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie and Jodi Foster, as well as former Disney stars Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, inspired her to get into the business.

Earlier this year, Winehouse’s father, Mitch, said that a biopic is already in the works. He told The Morning After podcast the film would be coming out within a year or two, though that remains to be seen.

“We’ve got a lovely movie, a lovely Broadway show coming, and that’s how we’ll get our own back, by portraying Amy the way she was,” he said.

He added that they are looking for “an unknown actress, ideally a Jewish girl from North or East London who looks a bit like Amy and talks like Amy.”

Winehouse died in 2011 of accidental alcohol poisoning at age 27.

