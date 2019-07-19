BREAKING NEWS

Midwest bracing for possible tornadoes as heatwave strikes US

Posted On 19 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Midwest bracing for possible tornadoes as heatwave strikes US https://linewsradio.com/midwest-bracing-for-possible-tornadoes-as-heatwave-strikes-us/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Two tornadoes were reported on Thursday in South Dakota and Wisconsin, a waterspout was seen near New Orleans, and the Upper Midwest, especially Minnesota, could see more severe storms on Friday.

This is all happening as most of the rest of the U.S. will be roasting in a heatwave that could produce record highs, especially on the East Coast.

Chicago, Philadelphia and New York are expecting their hottest weather in at least seven years, as Washington, D.C., may see the highest temps in three years.

Denver on Thursday tied a record high at 99 degrees, as 33 states on Friday, from New Mexico to Maine, are under heat alerts for heat index temps ranging from 100 to 115 degrees.

Excessive heat is expected to continue through the weekend.

After the heatwave, temperatures will dip back down next week, with highs struggling to reach the 80s in the Midwest and Northeast.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
70°
mist
humidity: 94%
wind: 6mph N
H 73 • L 72
94°
Sat
94°
Sun
80°
Mon
79°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup