‘Midsommar’ tries to beat the Fourth of July weekend box office rush

Posted On 03 Jul 2019
Image courtesy A24(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Wednesday:

* MidsommarFighting with My Family‘s Florence Pugh and Strange Angel‘s Jack Reynor play a couple who travels to an isolated village Sweden with their friends for a fabled mid-summer festival that only takes place once every 90 years. But what starts out as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into a violent and bizarre competition led by a pagan cult. 

The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper and the Maze Runner series’ Will Poulter also star. Rated R.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

 

