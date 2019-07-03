Entertainment News 'Midsommar' tries to beat the Fourth of July weekend box office rush https://linewsradio.com/midsommar-tries-to-beat-the-fourth-of-july-weekend-box-office-rush/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Image courtesy A24(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Wednesday:

* Midsommar — Fighting with My Family‘s Florence Pugh and Strange Angel‘s Jack Reynor play a couple who travels to an isolated village Sweden with their friends for a fabled mid-summer festival that only takes place once every 90 years. But what starts out as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into a violent and bizarre competition led by a pagan cult.

The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper and the Maze Runner series’ Will Poulter also star. Rated R.

