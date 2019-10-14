Entertainment News Midge hits the road in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season three trailer https://linewsradio.com/midge-hits-the-road-in-the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-three-trailer/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Amazon Studios/Nicole Rivelli(NEW YORK) — In the new season three trailer for Amazon’s Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge hits the road — and the big leagues — on her first tour.

We see Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge and her manager Suzie, played by Alex Borstein, traveling the country — including a visit to at least one military base — as the opening act for fictional singer Shy Baldwin. There are hotel rooms, photographers, autograph seekers, all the glamorous trappings of life on tour.

But Midge is still trying justify leaving to her ex-husband, Joel, why she left their kids to go on tour, and still trying to explain her career to her parents.

“I am not a prostitute, I’m a comic!” she insists.

“Is there a difference?” asks her mom.

“Yes, prostitutes get paid more,” snaps Midge.

“Hilarious,” her father responds sarcastically. “You should go into comedy.”

To which Midge replies: “I did.”

There’s a glimpse of Jane Lynch’s Sophie Lennon, the rival comic whom Suzie got an offer to manage at the end of last season. We also get our first glimpse at a new character, played by Sterling K. Brown, as well as another new character played by Gilmore Girls alum Liza Weil. The Palladinos — creators of Mrs. Maisel — also created that show.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns to Amazon on December 6.

