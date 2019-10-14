BREAKING NEWS

Midge hits the road in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season three trailer

Posted On 14 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Midge hits the road in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season three trailer https://linewsradio.com/midge-hits-the-road-in-the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-season-three-trailer/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Amazon Studios/Nicole Rivelli(NEW YORK) — In the new season three trailer for Amazon’s Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge hits the road — and the big leagues — on her first tour.

We see Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge and her manager Suzie, played by Alex Borstein, traveling the country — including a visit to at least one military base — as the opening act for fictional singer Shy Baldwin.  There are hotel rooms, photographers, autograph seekers, all the glamorous trappings of life on tour.

But Midge is still trying justify leaving to her ex-husband, Joel, why she left their kids to go on tour, and still trying to explain her career to her parents. 

“I am not a prostitute, I’m a comic!” she insists.

“Is there a difference?” asks her mom. 

“Yes, prostitutes get paid more,” snaps Midge.

“Hilarious,” her father responds sarcastically.  “You should go into comedy.”

To which Midge replies: “I did.”

There’s a glimpse of Jane Lynch’s Sophie Lennon, the rival comic whom Suzie got an offer to manage at the end of last season.  We also get our first glimpse at a new character, played by Sterling K. Brown, as well as another new character played by Gilmore Girls alum Liza Weil. The Palladinos — creators of Mrs. Maisel — also created that show.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns to Amazon on December 6.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
68°
clear sky
humidity: 68%
wind: 10mph SSW
H 68 • L 63
60°
Tue
63°
Wed
58°
Thu
59°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup